County have been blessed with some truly magical loan talents this season, but one player has stood out from the rest.

It has often been said that the bread and butter of many a lower league club in the transfer market is loan signings from clubs sat in the upper echelons of the football pyramid.

The EFL is full of potential young stars sent out by their parent clubs so that they can develop as professionals in a real-world setting. One where they are given a sense of independence from the rigid and protective academies where they had first begun their journey.

Newport County themselves have become a hotbed for loanee talent over the past seasons. With the likes of Ben White, Antoine Semenyo and Karl Darlow all making an appearance at Rodney Parade before moving on to bigger things.

This season in particular has seen the Exiles sign a total of six loanees. With many, like the influential midfield pairing of Finn Azaz and Jake Cain, becoming a key part of the match day squad.

But the standout star from the batch this season is undeniable the 22-year-old Oliver Cooper, on loan from nearby championship club Swansea City.

The midfielder has been a revelation for the Exiles this term, recording an impressive tally of one goal and nine assists from 29 appearances.

The talented youngster is capable of playing a variety of roles. With his rare mix of combativeness and creativity making him a perfect candidate for playing in either a more advanced role just behind the front two, or as a much more centralised box to box styled player.

What does he bring to the side?

Cooper plays a key role as one of the main creative outlets alongside fellow loanee Finn Azaz. As per WhoScored, the pair have combined for a total of 101 key passes made over the course of the season, resulting in an average of 3.1 key passes per game.

On an individual level Cooper has managed to achieve a 73% passing success rate alongside making an average of 24.8 passes per game which perfectly illustrates the midfielders importance in a team focused on producing a progressive passing style of play.

It’s not only in the attacking half of the pitch where Cooper thrives, but also at the bottom half of the pitch and the midfielder has utilised his defensive attributes to average an impressive 3.1 tackles per game.