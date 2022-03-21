QPR entertained Peterborough United in a Sunday afternoon match at the Kiyan Prince Memorial Stadium. It was a game that saw the play-off chasing London outfit lose 3-1 to a struggling Peterborough outfit.

It was a loss for QPR that denied them the chance to hit the play-off places in the Championship. The R’s now sit 8th on 59 points – just two points from the top six.

On the flip side of the coin, it was a vital three points for Grant McCann’s Posh side. It allowed them to lift themselves off the bottom and move within seven points of safety.

The first half saw QPR take the lead through Luke Amos (9′), that goal being the 25-year-old’s fourth of the season. It was a goal pegged back before halftime with Jonson Clarke-Harris (40′) scoring his first of the afternoon.

QPR were undone in a two-goal, second-half blitz. First, Clarke-Harris (53′) converted from the penalty spot before Jack Marriott (54′) hit his sixth goal of the current campaign. Despite having a lot of the game left to play, QPR couldn’t find any more goals.

Here are three QPR players who were disappointing in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Peterborough United…

Jimmy Dunne – WhoScored rating 5.6

Despite seeing a lot (7.2%) of QPR’s share of the ball, centre-back Dunne failed to spark against a Peterborough side struggling for points. He won four headers and two tackles alongside a single clearance of Peterborough ball. Other than that, he failed to make any other headway in the game.

Dion Sanderson – WhoScored rating 5.7

The normally dependable Sanderson was another QPR player whose performance wasn’t quite there against Peterborough United. He was another R’s player who saw a lot of the ball (6.1%) but his output was somewhat muted. He failed to win any headers but he did make two tackles and one clearance. That was it, though, in a low-key performance.

Andre Dozzell – WhoScored rating 5.8

The 22-year-old midfielder Dozzell was another who failed to impress before he was substituted on 57 minutes. Playing in a central role, he completed just 19 of his 24 attempted passes – only one of these completions creating a chance. His only other contribution of worth was one won header in a distinctly lacklustre display.