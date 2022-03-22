Swansea City were hampered by the loss of Ethan Laird after he was recalled by his parent club Manchester United in January.

This was a real blow to Swansea City but forced them into finding a swift replacement.

Cyrus Christie was brought in from Fulham and has since been a hit with the Championship side.

He has made 14 appearances for Russell Martin’s side, chipping in with two goals and two assists, and has filled the void of Laird’s departure.

Hit at Swansea City

Christie possesses great tenacity going forward with his inverted runs and use of both feet which has proven to be a nightmare to defend against for opponents.

On top of that, one of Swansea City’s biggest problems under Martin earlier this season was a lack of pace in defence, which led to Ryan Bennett in particular becoming too exposed too often.

However, they are no longer as vulnerable at the back and Christie’s speed enables to bomb forward and back as he pleases and provide adequate cover.

His contract at parent club Fulham is up in the summer and he has fallen down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, hence why he was allowed to leave on loan in the January transfer window to the Swans to get some game time under his belt.

The chances of the Cottagers extending his deal at the end of June are slim and Swansea City should try and lure him in on a permanent basis in preparation for the next campaign.