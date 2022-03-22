Bolton Wanderers recruited Fulham’s Marlon Fossey on loan in the January transfer window to add more competition for places in defence.

The right-back slotted into the side with ease and has been in impressive form.

Fossey, 23, has made 15 appearances since his switch but is now ruled out until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, he has done enough to warrant a permanent move and the Trotters need to land him on a long-term basis.

Fossey’s role

As an athletic full back, Fossey plays an important role in providing width down the right-hand side.

As per WhoScored, his speed and direct play has caused defenders all sorts of problems with his 1.5 key passes per game for Bolton Wanderers.

He was also fouled 1.9 times per game which shows he is a handful, as well as making an excellent 3.1 tackles and interceptions per match as well.

Could a deal be done?

Fossey has yet to play a professional game during his time at Fulham and with it looking likely they will be in the Premier League next term, his chances of breaking into their side are slim.

Despite only being with Ian Evatt’s side for a couple of months, he has proven his worth and would be a great permanent signing this summer in preparation for next season.

He is young and has the potential to grow and develop in the future and the fact he already knows the club, the manager and the players makes this deal an absolute no brainer to try and strike.