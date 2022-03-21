Leyton Orient recruited Lincoln City winger Theo Archibald on loan last summer to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

Since then, the 24-year-old Glaswegian has been fantastic in East London.

Archibald has played in a variety of positions since joining the club and has managed five goals and seven assists to date.

And, although Leyton Orient’s season is far from done, the club should start to look into signing Archibald on a permanent basis in the summer.

His role

Incredibly quick and agile going forward, the ex-Celtic man plays an important role in bringing his fellow attackers into the game.

As per WhoScored, Archibald has proven to be a constant nuisance for League Two defenders, helping himself to an impressive average of 1.5 key passes per game for the O’s.

He also averages 19.2 passes per game, as well as 1.4 crosses per game.

His creativity and constant work rate helps draw a rousing atmosphere among the Brisbane Road faithful too, which has helped the O’s to a number of key wins over the season.

Could a deal be done?

Since making joining Lincoln City from Macclesfield Town in 2020, Archibald struggled for fitness and only made seven league appearances for the Imps last season.

While he has found a lot more game time with Leyton Orient, a player of his quality would no doubt have something to prove in a higher division and it would be hard to turn down an opportunity if it was right for him.

But, regardless of what Lincoln decide to do with Archibald, the O’s need to throw their name into the ring as Richie Wellens plans for his first full campaign at the helm.