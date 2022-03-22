MK Dons’ Harry Darling has been loving life at MK Dons so far and is making a name for himself in the third tier of English football.

Darling, 22, was part of the Cambridge United side that won promotion to league one last season before he joined Russell Martin’s MK Dons midway through the campaign in January 2021.

Upon the departure of vastly experienced central defender Richard Keogh, Darling was seen as the ideal replacement for the 34-year-old. He was perfectly suited to the passing style of MK Dons and used to receiving the ball in and distributing it from his own third from his time with the U’s.

Darling has become a fan favourite at MK Dons, not just for his abilities as a defender but also for his attacking flair and growing relationship with the fans.

What do the stats say?

Darling has made 34 league appearances for the Dons this season, scoring an impressive five despite his deep position. He averages 0.8 shots per game, mostly aerial connections from corners as well as gathering one assist (WhoScored).

Darling has excellent passing abilities, he has managed one assist from centre-back this season. His pass success rate is extremely high at 85.8%, which is made a more impressive stat by the fact that he averages 5.1 long passes per game and 63 passes per match.

Darling has been a rock at the back this season for MK Dons. He averages 0.6 tackles, 0.8 interceptions, 0.8 offsides won, 3.5 clearances and 0.4 blocks per game – stats that certainly put him high up on the list of best performing defenders in League One.

Standing at 6″2′, Darling averages 2.4 aerial duels won per game, not just in his own third but in an attacking sense from set-pieces too.

Two man-of-the-match awards do not give justice to the performances of Darling this season. He has been and will continue to be a crucial player for MK Dons, as they head into a three-way battle for the title in the Dons’ final seven games of the season.