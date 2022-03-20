Liverpool full-back is keen to join Fulham permanently in the summer, reports Football Insider.

Williams, 20, has shone on loan at Fulham. The Liverpool man joined the club on loan back in January and has since featured nine times in the Championship, scoring twice and assisting as many.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Fulham would try and re-sign Williams in the summer, either on loan or permanently.

Now though, Football Insider report that Williams wants a permanent move to Crave Cottage.

Williams joined Marco Silva’s side soon after Dennis Odoi left, meaning that Williams slotted straight into the starting line-up on the right of defence.

And he’s thoroughly impressed so far – his Liverpool upbringing is evident when he plays, bombing forward and contributing to the attacking style of play at Fulham.

But first-team opportunities at Anfield may be sparse for a few years to come, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having that right-back position locked down for the foreseeable.

A keen signing…

Fulham have spent some terrible money in recent seasons. But the permanent signing of Williams looks like it’d be a step in the right direction.

He’s still a very young player and would no doubt cost a fair bit coming from Liverpool, but he’s shown in the previous few weeks that he can already compete at Championship level, and so he should be able to make the step up to the top flight in time.

Silva is an attacking manager who can get the best out of players like Williams and it’s no surprise to see that the London club are so keen on signing him.

Up next for them is a west London derby v QPR at the start of next month.