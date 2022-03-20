Leeds United are considering a summer move for Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, according to The Times.

Downes, 23, joined Swansea City from Ipswich Town last summer. He’s since featured 31 times in the Championship, scoring once and assisting once and becoming a huge favourite among Swans supporters.

Now though, a fresh report from The Times (via MOT Leeds News) has revealed that Leeds United are considering summer move for Downes, who they see as an ideal replacement for Kalvin Phillips should he depart.

A Swans favourite…

Ever since joining, Downes has been a favoured name among Swansea City fans. Not only is he a really technically gifted player, who compliments the passing style of play that Russell Martin has instilled at the club, but he’s also a fighter.

He goes in for every challenge and every header. Downes wears his heart on his sleeve and that passion could make him an ideal signing for Leeds United.

But after only joining Swansea from Ipswich last summer, the Welsh club could yet command a high transfer fee for Downes who is contracted at the club until 2025.

With Phillips’ Leeds United future sill up in the air, the club’s pursuit of Downes will be likewise.

There’s still a lot of games left to play this season and Leeds will no doubt be focused on finishing the campaign well, after a mixed season which has seen a managerial change at the club.

And the same goes for Swansea City who sit in 16th place of the table after a goalless draw v Birmingham City yesterday.

Nevertheless, Downes is a talented player and we could yet see him in the Premier League very soon.