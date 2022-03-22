Harry Anderson has become Joey Barton’s swiss army knife this season following the winger’s move from Lincoln City last summer.

Anderson, 25, was considered a good coup for the Gas after Barton tempted him away from the League One side.

The Englishman was signed for his talents in the final third of the pitch. However, the player’s adaptability to play in many different positions to a high level has helped the player to become loved by Bristol Rovers fans.

Anderson has been deployed in a range of roles this season, operating on either the left or right-hand sides as a winger and also as a full-back when called upon.

Due to the injury troubles of Trevor Clarke and Junior Brown and the lack of depth at right-back, Gasheads have seen the very best of Anderson’s defending prowess but with the emergence of Luca Hoole, Anderson has been pushed further forward with his pace and energy becoming the scourge of League Two full-backs.

What do the stats say?

In Anderson’s 37 appearances across all competitions, he has averaged 1.4 tackles and 0.5 interceptions per 90, ranking him among the best defensive contributions for the Gas (WhoScored).

With the ball, the utility man has also displayed good ball progression which has been crucial to the Gas’ attacking potency. The speedy winger has averaged 0.7 key passes per 90 overall. However,0 when playing in forward positions, Anderson averages 1.5 key passes per game.

In addition to Anderson’s progressive passing, he’s also a progresser with the ball at his feet. The former Lincoln City man attempts just under two dribbles a game. His confidence with the ball at his feet massively helps Rovers in transition.

Lastly, Anderson has become a goal threat in recent weeks. The speedster has managed six goals and three assists across all competitions, and considering much of his game time has come as a wing-back or full-back, this is a strong contribution.

With eight games remaining, Barton will be hoping Anderson can continue to play an important role as Bristol Rovers scrap for automatic promotion.