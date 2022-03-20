Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer has hailed Blues defender Maxime Colin after yesterday’s goalless draw v Swansea City in the Championship.

Birmingham City were held to a goalless draw at Swansea City yesterday. The point leaves Blues in 19th place of the Championship table but 14 points clear of Barnsley in 22nd.

It was a relatively drab game for either set of fans – both Birmingham City and Swansea City have struggled in the Championship this season, with the Swans only a few places ahead of Bowyer’s side in 16th.

But speaking bcfc.com after the game, Bowyer was full of prise for one of players in particular – he said of Colin:

“Max is a machine. He had been out a long time injured and came in today as a left-sided centre-half and played as if he’d been there his whole career. He cruised through the game and made it look simple, it’s great to have him in and around for sure.

“He’s a manager’s dream because whatever instruction you give him, he just takes it and does it with no question.”

Colin returned to the starting side following a brief lay-off with a thigh injury – he’d previously missed several weeks earlier in the season with an Achilles injury.

But the Frenchman roved once again that he’s a reliable player within this squad. In what is his fifth season at the club, Colin has once again been a prominent member of the first-team and a favoured player under Bowyer.

The 30-year-old can play in a variety of positions along the back-line, either out on the flank or in the middle as one of a back-three.

A key player…

In these desperate times for Birmingham City. Bowyer needs his best players to step up to the plate. Colin did that yesterday and helped his side on their way to a clean sheets, but Blues need more.

They now have seven games of the season remaining. Relegation looks a far-fetched outcome now but if the club wants to perform well next time round then they’ll need to finish this campaign well.

Up next for them is a home game v West Brom at the start of next month.