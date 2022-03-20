Swansea City manager Russell Martin hopes to have Flynn Downes and Jamie Paterson back for their next game against Cardiff City at the start of next month.

Swansea City held Birmingham City to a goalless draw at the Swansea.com Stadium yesterday.

It was another frustrating performance from the Swans who’ve endured a mixed first season under Martin, though the signs of progression have definitely been evident.

And yesterday’s result was made worse after Downes was left out of the squad, and Paterson picked up an injury in the warm-up.

Speaking to the club after the game, the Swans boss had this to say:

“Flynn was feeling a bit tight after Wednesday. He felt a muscle and we didn’t want to risk it.

“He was willing to play but it would have been madness to play him and then lose him for four or five weeks and have him miss the rest of the season.

“Pato felt he could play but he felt a little tightness in the warm-up, so you have to make these decisions and listen to the medical team.

“They’re not easy decisions, but I think they have to be the right ones for the big picture and they should be ready for the next game.”