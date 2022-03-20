Blackburn Rovers lost 1-0 away at Championship strugglers Reading yesterday.

Blackburn Rovers’ promotion credentials seem to be dwindling by the week. Yesterday brought another defeat for Tony Mowbray’s men who now sit in 6th place of the table with seven games remaining.

A 78th minute goal from Josh Laurent was enough to hand the Royals all three points, which gives them a five-point gap to the bottom-three.

And speaking to RoversTV after the game, Mowbray singled out on Reading player in particular – John Swift.

The midfielder has scored 11 and assisted 13 in the Championship for Reading this season and Mowbray had this to say about the 26-year-old after the game:

“From total domination in the opening 20 minutes, the game swung on their substitution, bringing [John] Swift on, who made a huge difference for them.

“There wasn’t a tap in that was missed like there was for us, but they started having a few shots.”

Rovers have now won just one of their last five in the league. They’re slowly tumbling out of the play-off places and the teams behind them are rapidly gaining.

“We started much better in the second half and I felt the goal would come,” Mowbray continued.

“It came from what I thought was a pretty poor clearance and it drops to their player and it goes into the top corner.”

But one Blackburn man who impressed yesterday was Thomas Kaminski – the Belgian goalkeeper has featured 37 times in the league so far and has been an important member of the starting XI.

Mowbray said of the 29-year-old after the game:

“They had some chances and I thought [Thomas] Kaminski did pretty well for us in goal, making some decent saves.

“We stand here again being left frustrated that we’ve not scored away from home. We need to find a way to win games.”