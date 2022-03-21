Herbie Kane has become a critical piece of Oxford United’s midfield jigsaw since joining on loan from Barnsley at the end of August.

He has provided five assists in 30 games so far and his ability to spot and execute a killer pass has been evident time and again.

Kane quickly developed a great understanding with Cameron Brannagan, Oxford United’s highly-rated number eight, and they have rekindled their partnership after playing together as youngsters at Liverpool.

The U’s have been able to make the most of Kane’s versatility in midfield this season and has played in three different roles as an attacking midfielder, in the central role, and also as a holding player, in front of the back four.

This last role has been of particular importance for Karl Robinson’s exciting team since they lost their impressive holding midfield player Alex Gorrin to injury.

His strength on the ball, and tackling ability, coupled with his distribution have led to him becoming a firm favourite with supporters this season.

Can Herbie Ride Again?



What next for Kane? He is currently a great example of a Championship player who is getting game time on loan in League One. His parent club Barnsley are embroiled in a Championship relegation battle, whilst Oxford United are right in the mix for the League One play-offs.

There is more than an outside possibility that the teams could change places in a few short weeks, or perhaps play in the same league as each other next season.

A permanent move to the Kassam Stadium could therefore become a logical step for Kane to take. He already has first-team experience at Championship level, having played for Hull City on loan from Liverpool in 2019/20. He would be a great permanent acquisition for Oxford’s midfield, whichever league they are in next term.