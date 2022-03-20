Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says Billy Sharp has sustained a hamstring injury.

Sharp, 36, has once again been a standout player for Sheffield United this season. The veteran striker has scored 14 Championship goals in 38 league outings this season but limped off during yesterday’s win over Barnsley.

Speaking to SUTV after the game, Blades boss Heckingbottom had this to say:

“[It’s] his hamstring, so obviously I’m concerned. The plus I can take from it at the minute is, Bill’s experienced enough to know his body, so he knows it’s a muscle injury. He stopped straight away.

“He’s got time to settle down. Nothing in the next 48 hours – he’ll be icing, relaxing. Get him a scan later on in the week and then take it from there.”

Sheffield United have just eight games of the season remaining. They’ve played 38 so far and Sharp has played a part in every single one, o it’s understandable that the 36-year-old would pick up a muscle injury after playing so much football.

Thankfully for Heckingbottom, it comes at a good time as Sheffield United enter into the international break – they’re not in action again until they travel to Stoke City at the start of next month.

Injury crisis…

Sheffield United have some key injuries to contend with at the moment. Yesterday against Barnsley, all of Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, George Baldock, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Jack O’Connell were missing through injury.

Add Sharp to that list and the Blades’ promotion credentials look a lot weaker.

Without him, Sheffield United have very few goals in their ranks. Morgan Gibbs-White is their next most productive player with nine goals and seven assists so far in the league this season, with Sander Berge on four goals after him.

The game against Stoke next month is another crucial one for the Blades who currently sit in 5th, and the wait to see if Sharp’s injury is serious will be a brutal one.