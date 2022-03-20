Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has seemingly ruled out the potential signing of Andre Wisdom.

Wisdom, 28, has recently been training with Sheffield United following his release from Derby County at the end of last season.

The former Liverpool defender spent four years at the club and was a mainstay throughout, featuring 38 times in the league last season.

He was also linked with Birmingham City recently but the Blues also turned down the chance to sign Wisdom.

And speaking to The Bladesman after yesterday’s win over Barnsley, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom provided the latest on Wisdom, saying:

“We’re serious about bringing in someone, no disrespect to Kyron he’s helped us keep 2 clean sheets but at the minute he’s the only one. But Andre’s not at the level yet to bring him in. We’ll look at other things if they are there.”

The 19-year-old Kyron Gordon has featured a lot for Sheffield United recently. The Englishman has started the last three games now and has earned praise from fans, with Heckingbottom having a long injury list at Bramall Lane as it stands.

For yesterday’s game against Barnsley, Blades were without defenders George Baldock, Chris Basham, Jack O’Connell and Jayden Bogle.