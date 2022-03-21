Andreas Weimann is in some serious form for a struggling Bristol City outfit this season, and it is this form that has seen him recalled to the international fold by Austria.

Austria have called up Andi Weimann to be part of their international squad to face Wales in World Cup qualifying, after four withdrawals. A return for Andi after seven years, and hugely deserved. Congratulations to him. 🇦🇹 #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 20, 2022

Weimann last played for Austria seven years ago – one of 14 international appearances. That game was a home friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina that ended in a 1-1 draw with Weimann playing just one minute as a late substitute.

This season he has stood out for a Bristol City side struggling for both consistency and points in the Championship. They currently sit 18th in the table.

Weimann’s season – the numbers so far…

30-year-old Weimann really has stood out in a Bristol City outfit that is underperforming in the Sky Bet Championship.

Soon to be adding to his 14 Austria caps, Weimann has scored 18 goals and laid on 9 assists. Those are obviously the headline figures – as per WhoScored – but his game is much more than this.

He averages 20.7 passes per 90 minutes and, from these passes, completes 68.8%. This total includes one key pass per 90 minutes – a pass that leads to a chance for a teammate. Not only that, but he also averages 1.8 shots per game, half of which are on target.

Thoughts?

After the campaign that he has had so far, Weimann deserves a recall to the Austria side after a seven-year absence.

The figures of 18 goals and 9 assists speak for themselves and carry their own weight. In a Bristol City side that has too often had its powder dampened, Weimann’s performances have often stood out from the pack

This level of form will give the goal-scoring forward confidence which should translate well for a return to the international stage even after a lengthy absence.