Andreas Weimann is in some serious form for a struggling Bristol City outfit this season, and it is this form that has seen him recalled to the international fold by Austria.

Weimann last played for Austria seven years ago – one of 14 international appearances. That game was a home friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina that ended in a 1-1 draw with Weimann playing just one minute as a late substitute.

This season he has stood out for a Bristol City side struggling for both consistency and points in the Championship. They currently sit 18th in the table.

Weimann’s season – the numbers so far…

30-year-old Weimann really has stood out in a Bristol City outfit that is underperforming in the Sky Bet Championship.

Soon to be adding to his 14 Austria caps, Weimann has scored 18 goals and laid on 9 assists. Those are obviously the headline figures – as per WhoScored – but his game is much more than this.

He averages 20.7 passes per 90 minutes and, from these passes, completes 68.8%. This total includes one key pass per 90 minutes – a pass that leads to a chance for a teammate. Not only that, but he also averages 1.8 shots per game, half of which are on target.

Thoughts?

After the campaign that he has had so far, Weimann deserves a recall to the Austria side after a seven-year absence.

The figures of 18 goals and 9 assists speak for themselves and carry their own weight. In a Bristol City side that has too often had its powder dampened, Weimann’s performances have often stood out from the pack

This level of form will give the goal-scoring forward confidence which should translate well for a return to the international stage even after a lengthy absence.