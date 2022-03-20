Charlton Athletic beat Burton Albion 2-0 in League One yesterday.

First-half goals from Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor handed the Addicks a much-needed win at The Valley, after a tough run of form for manager Johnnie Jackson.

Burton Albion aren’t easy opponents. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side have upset a few teams this season with some impressive results but yesterday, the Dutchman was the one left frustrated.

He shared his thoughts on the game, telling London News Online:

“They have three shots on target – and score twice. We have 13 shots and don’t hit the target – at all. We were well in the game. It was not a classic, but we were playing the majority of the game in their half.

“We were well in the game – you can’t tell me that they were better. We got in the final third but our decision-making was very, very, very poor today.”

The defeat leaves Burton in 14th place of the table whilst the win for Charlton sees them climb up into 15th, with 13 points now separating them from the bottom three.