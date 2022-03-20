Sunderland manager Alex Neil has hailed the ‘instrumental’ Patrick Roberts after yesterday’s goalless draw v Lincoln City in League One.

Sunderland claimed another point in League One yesterday, extending their unbeaten run to six games under Neil whose side now sit in 6th place of the table.

There’s only seven more games of this season remaining. Sunderland look to be stabilising under Neil and hopes will be high that he can achieve a top-six finish and possibly more this season.

And one player who’s coming good at the right time is Roberts – the former Manchester City man signed on a six-month deal back in January, having started the last three outings now.

Speaking to the club after yesterday’s draw, Neil hailed the impact that Roberts is having, saying:

“I’m not sure we could go much more aggressive than we did today. You look at the line up – we’ve got two wingers on the flanks, we’ve got Patrick [Roberts] playing in between the spaces and trying to hurt them, which he did.

“Patrick was instrumental in a lot of things today.”