Former Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has opened up on his exit from the club earlier this year.

The former Bristol City boss was appointed as Sunderland’s head coach back in December 2021 and he led Sunderland to the play-off semi-final where they were defeated 3-2 on aggregate to Lincoln City.

A new transfer policy was overseen in Johnson’s first summer window at the helm which saw a number of youth prospects brought in, as opposed to the usual experience.

The 2021/22 campaign began brightly for Sunderland, they looked strong and Johnson looked like Sunderland’s best chance of promotion since dropping into the third tier four years ago.

However, inconsistencies prevailed and after multiple heavy defeats he was relieved of his duties.

Speaking to BBC’s 72+ podcast about his sacking, Johnson said:

“As much as I loved the club and I loved the people there, we were moving in slightly different directions in terms of our principles, our decision making on how we saw the way forward.”

Johnson went onto admit his only regret whilst at the helm of the Black Cats, saying:

“Like I say, the only regret, I’ll be honest with you for my whole time there is the fact I was still trying to win the game at 3-0 down at Bolton away.”

Sunderland went onto lose this game 6-0 away at Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers, the game which would end up being Johnson’s last in his Sunderland tenure.

Finally, Johnson had no sour taste left in his mouth as he was full of praise for new head coach Alex Neil and the squad he’s inherited, saying:

“They’ve got a good manager in Alex Neil. It’s a good squad. With the fans behind them, I truly believe that club can get promoted this year and I genuinely hope they do.”

No-one could argue the passion Johnson had for the club was top tier. However, unfortunately it was hard to see a world where he would have guided the Wearsiders back to the Championship.

What next for Johnson?

Johnson doesn’t seem to have come close to a new role just yet, although there’s no doubt he’s just enjoying soon time off and he’ll be back in a dugout as soon as the right opportunity arises.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him back in the Championship for the first time since he left Bristol City. But a lot of clubs in the EFL would definitely look at him as a young, progressive, modern coach who could be the man to take their club to the next step.