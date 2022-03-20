Sunderland manager Alex Neil is hoping to have some of his inured players back after this month’s international break.

Sunderland drew 0-0 away at Lincoln City in League One yesterday.

The Black Cats extended their unbeaten run under Neil to six games in the league, with yesterday’s point against their League One play-off semi-final opponents from last year leaving them in 6th place of the table.

Their next outing is at home to Gillingham at the start of next month. There’s now a two-week international break and it gives Neil and his Sunderland players a valuable break ahead of what has become a crucial end to the season.

And speaking to the club after yesterday’s game, Neil gave this update:

“Hopefully get some bodies back. Particularly forward players, we’ve got a couple coming back hopefully. So after the break they’ll be back.”

In attack, the absences of both Nathan Broadhead and Alex Pritchard have definitely dented Sunderland attack, with injuries elsewhere on the pitch with names like Aiden McGeady and Lee Burge sidelined, but closing in on a return.