Karlan Grant equalised for the Baggies soon after half-time before Bristol City retook the lead, with Adam Reach scoring an injury time equaliser to extend West Brom’s unbeaten run to four in the Championship.

For Bruce though, he had some negative injury news to share after the game.

Speaking to Birmingham Live he revealed that Carroll was absent on Saturday after he picked up a knock previously, and that Dike was set to play apart in the game before he picked up a fresh injury concern.

“We’re unfortunate Andy [Carroll] didn’t recover from a knock,” Bruce said.

“Big Dike was uncomfortable in training. The idea was can we get him through and be a bit part today and then play him in the under-23s game on Monday at The Hawthorns.

“[But] unfortunately, he was uncomfortable. It’s not quite the same injury. It’s a tendon further down I’m led to believe.

“It’s the same leg as what he injured so we’re not going to gamble on that. We’re going to have to see how he is. It’s a real shame because he’s worked so hard to get back.

“But something is niggling at him and we have to take every precaution we can.”