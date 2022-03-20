Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray and Derby County boss Wayne Rooney are both on Stoke City’s managerial shortlist, according to The Sun.

Stoke City ended a run of eight games without a win yesterday, beating Millwall 2-0 in the Championship.

The Potters though remain in 15th place of the Championship table after free-falling down the standings since Christmas, and now reports suggest that the club are looking to make a change in the summer.

Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is said to be on an emergency shortlist of potential candidates to take over should O’Neill be sacked, with Mowbray and Rooney both options should the managerial position be vacant this summer.

Mowbray has worked wonders with Blackburn Rovers this season – the club have been in and around the top-six throughout and could yet earn an unprecedented promotion.

And Rooney has worked admirably at Derby County, staying loyal to them throughout their off-field troubles and playing a good brand of football in the process.