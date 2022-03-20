Wigan Athletic kept up the pressure on League One leaders Rotherham United with a big 4-1 win over Morecambe on Saturday afternoon.

It was a win that sees the Latics sitting 2nd in the table with a three-point gap between themselves and Milton Keynes Dons in 3rd.

It was a game where Leam Richardson’s side controlled possession (60.7%) and dominated the shot count (20 shots to 5 shots). This dominance could be seen in both halves of the game.

Wigan scored two goals in the first half through Josh Magennis (19′) and Jason Kerr (44′) to give the Latics a solid halftime lead. That was trimmed soon after the restart when Dylan Connolly (49′) converted from the penalty spot.

A quickfire double from Will Keane (67′) and Stephen Humphrys (68′) put Wigan Athletic 4-1 up and the game realistically beyond Derek Adams’ side.

One Wigan Athletic player played a big part in yesterday’s win – midfielder Tom Naylor.

The numbers tell a story…

Tom Naylor had a more than solid game yesterday against Morecambe. Evidence for that can be clearly seen from his output from a 4-1 win.

The highlight of this output is obviously the two assists for Kerr and Keane’s goals. These were his third and fourth assists of the current season.

However, his game was much more than that and it sparkled in one particular aspect – his passing game. The 30-year-old saw a lot of the ball (7.2%) and attempted 67 passes (WhoScored).

Of these 67 pass attempts, 60 were accurate passes. This gave him a very high passing accuracy (90%) for the game. His passes were also ones that led to chances for Wigan. He had five key passes in the game which created five chances – two of which were the above assists.

Naylor was also dominant in the air, winning three headers from the four he contested. He contributed defensively with one tackle, three clearances and three key interceptions.

Next up for Wigan Athletic and Naylor is a match against Bolton Wanderers. This is on April 2nd – when football returns from an international break.