Former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is on Stoke City’s radar, according to The Sun.

Farke, 45, spent four years in charge of Norwich City from 2017 to 2021.

The German won the Championship title with Norwich City in both 2019 and 2021, overseeing a total of 208 games in charge of the Canaries and winning 87 of those.

But his side’s struggles in the Premier League eventually cost him his job. Farke was replaced with former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith and Farke headed for Russia.

He took over the Krasnodar job in January this year but would leave earlier this moth without ever taking charge of a game.

Now though, Farke could be heading back to the Championship with Stoke City, as Michael O’Neill’s struggles continue at the club.