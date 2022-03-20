Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals this evening.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to the City Ground today, with the home side eager for a cup upset.

Nottingham Forest have already beaten two Premier League sides on their way to the last-eight of the competition – Arsenal and Leicester City.

They sit 9th in the Championship with their eyes set on a play-off place, which they currently sit three points behind after an important 3-1 win against promotion rivals QPR.

As for Liverpool, they are one of the most in-form teams in Europe, as they find themselves in 2nd place of the Premier League, two points off league leaders Manchester City.

Klopp’s side have already won the Carabao Cup this season and there’s no doubt the European giants will go all-out for another domestic trophy.

Here we look at the latest Nottingham Forest team news ahead of the big clash tonight.

Nottingham Forest team news

Scott McKenna picked up a hamstring injury during midweek’s win against QPR, and has been ruled out for around a month, meaning he’ll miss today’s game.

Max Lowe (groin) and Steve Cook (ankle) are both out for the next six weeks.

Elsewhere, Lewis Grabban remains injured.

Predicted XI

Horvath (GK)

Spence

Worrall

Figueiredo

Panzo

Colback

Garner

Yates

Johnson

Zinckernagel

Davis

Jack Colback looks set to start at left-back in the absence of Lowe, while Jonathan Panzo could replace the doubtful McKenna.

It’d be Panzo’s debut for the club, coming against one of the most in-form sides in Europe and in a huge game for Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The game kicks off at 6:00pm and is available to watch on ITV.