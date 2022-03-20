Luton town continued their fight for promotion yesterday with a strong 3-1 victory against mid-table Hull City in the Championship.

This win saw Luton Town move up to 3rd in the Championship table – despite this they still sit six points off the automatic promotion spots.

This win did give them a strong advantage over Huddersfield Town and the Hatters are now level on points with the Terriers but also have a game in hand.

Many players stood out in their win over the Tigers, with three different players putting their names on the score-sheet for Luton Town.

However, there was one man that stood out the most, and that man was striker Elijah Adebayo.

What the stats say…

Adebayo signed for Luton Town from Walsall in the January transfer window of last season. Since then he’s been a prominent figure for the Hatters.



This season in 34 league games the striker has managed to net 14 goals, assisting four. According to WhoScored the Englishman has been Luton Town’s fourth best player this season with an average rating of 7.06.

However, against Hull City the 24-year-old did not hold back – scoring one and assisting one in a dominant performance. The striker scored his goal only taking two shots, giving him an impressive 50% conversion rate on shots for the game.

Adebayo’s passing was a joy to behold yesterday, as he made three key passes throughout the match and also picked up an all important assist.

Adebayo’s defensive performance also wasn’t the worst too considering he is a striker, he won one tackle on the day and made three clearances, helping the Hatters only concede one goal.

Up next for Luton Town is a home game v Millwall at the start of next month.