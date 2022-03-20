Ten-men Rotherham United were on the end of a disappointing 3-0 home loss to Shrewsbury Town yesterday afternoon, and Millers boss Paul Warne has said that he takes responsibility but that he believes the red card shown to Angus MacDonald was ‘harsh’.

It was Rotherham United’s chance to maintain their lead in the automatic places, but with yesterday’s loss, it leaves a gap of just four points between them and 3rd-placed MK Dons.

The Millers never really got out of first gear, and were hit on a quick break by the Shrews, Daniel Udoh netting to put the visitors 1-0 up in the 36th-minute.

Just two minutes later, Angus MacDonald was sent off for violent conduct, making it even more difficult for the home side to recoup momentum.

Two goals from Shrewsbury Town in the last 12 minutes of the tie eventually settled it, and Steve Cotterill’s side look all but safe in League One.

Here is what Millers boss Warne had to say on the game:

“It wasn’t great, obviously. I take responsibility but I thought the game was pretty even in the first half.

“We weren’t at our scintillating best, but we were against a very good Shrewsbury side. We knew they were going to be tough and they’re one of the in-form sides in the league.

“I just thought going in 1-0 down at half time was a bit harsh on our lads.”

Speaking on whether he believed the red card was the right decision, he continued…

“The sending off was a crucial part. I’m obviously biased but I thought it was a bit harsh. I thought Angus led with his arm and didn’t actively elbow the lad.

“That was a big turning point for us and I thought we had a good shout for a penalty on JJ turned down as well.

“Then it was about trying to get some fresh legs on and stay in the game as long as you can.

“We tried to stay in it until about 65/70 minutes and make another sub with Mickel [Miller] thinking maybe we could get a goal and get ourselves back into it. We did have a bit of a push then, but we got done on the counter-attack.

“It was a bad day at the office. We’re going to lose football games, but it’s a setback.”

Next up for the Millers…

Next weekend’s game at Sunderland has been postponed, meaning the squad have two weeks to rest up and go again for a hard run-in.

A trip to Wembley is next in-line for Warne’s side, as they face League Two outfit Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy on 3rd April.

As for the next league game, Rotherham United host Charlton Athletic on 9th April, as they will look to bounce back into form to hopefully get promotion over the line.

Yesterday’s results mean that Rotherham United now have just a one-point lead over Wigan Athletic in 2nd who also have two games in hand on the Millers.