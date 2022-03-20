Nottingham Forest host Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup this evening.

Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to the City Ground with a chance to go to Wembley.

Nottingham Forest have proved in this year competition that league status doesn’t matter when it comes to the FA Cup, as they’ve triumphed over Huddersfield Town, Leicester City and Arsenal in previous rounds.

Liverpool have beaten Norwich City, Cardiff City and Shrewsbury Town to get to this stage and will be desperate to win this one to maintain their chance of doing the quadruple.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Nottingham Forest have already proven that they are capable of a giant killing in this years competition.



“However, this time they face Klopp’s Liverpool and there’s arguably no better team in the world right now.



“I can see Cooper’s Forest having the same fight and endeavour they’ve had in previous rounds but I don’t think this will be enough to knock out the Carabao Cup holders.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-3 Liverpool



James Ray



“There are few better sides in the world than Liverpool, so Forest couldn’t have got a much tougher draw.

“However, despite the calibre of their opponents, Cooper’s men will be heading into this game with supreme confidence. Having the backing of the City Ground faithful has been pivotal this season and with the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold doubts for Liverpool, they could pull off another shock here.

“That said though, I just can’t see it happening. Liverpool will have just too much.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 1-2 Liverpool

Ollie Chesters



“Nottingham Forest having home advantage in this one will be massive. With a sold out City Ground and players like Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson in form, I see no reason why Forest can’t look to make their way to the semi-finals in this game.

“Although Liverpool are no easy opponent, if Klopp decides to start players like Van Dijk and Mo Salah this will instantly become a much harder challenge for Forest, but we’ve seen that they’re up to that challenge this season.

“I think Forest will edge this one in a thriller of a cup tie.”

Score prediction: Nottingham Forest 4-3 Liverpool

