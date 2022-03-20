Bradford City welcomed Port Vale to Valley Parade on Saturday afternoon. It was a game that saw Mark Hughes’ Bantams outfit lose 2-1 to Darrell Clarke’s side.

Bradford City were on a roll under Hughes and came into Saturday’s home game against Port Vale on a two-game winning streak. Saturday’s loss sees them remain 13th in the League Two table.

The first half saw Bradford City and their visitors largely share possession (52.1%/47.9%) and shots at goal (4 shots/6 shots). However, neither side could make a breakthrough and the half-time score was 0-0.

The second half was a different affair and one where Clarke’s Port Vale side were quick out of the traps. Ben Garrity (50′) scored first for the Valiants before James Wilson (63′) but them 2-0 up.

Bradford City redoubled their efforts in an attempt to get back into the game. They were rewarded when substitute Charles Vernam (70′) scored within a minute of coming on to make it 2-1. However, despite more endeavour from the Bantams, there was no further score.

Here are three Bradford City players who disappointed for the Bantams as the West Yorkshire side fell back to losing ways.

Paudie O’Connor – WhoScored rating 6.1

After sparkling in recent performances, O’Connor was a little lacklustre against Port Vale. Usually dominant in the air, he only won two headers all afternoon. He made no tackles and only one clearance and one interception in a low-key display.

Callum Cooke – WhoScored rating 6.1

Defensive midfielder Cooke was another Bradford City man who didn’t put himself about enough on Saturday afternoon against Port Vale. Whilst highly accurate in his passing (84%), he only managed to create one chance from his 36 accurate passes. On a defensive front, he won just two headers and made one interception.

Nathan Delfouneso – WhoScored rating 6.2

Attacking midfielder Delfouneso completed just 12 passes in his time on the pitch before his 69th-minute substitution. None of these passes were threatening enough to lead to a chance doe a teammate. Whilst he won four attacking headers, he didn’t get into a position to take a shot at the goal.