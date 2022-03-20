Derby County are going to need every point they can get this season to survive in the Championship. They went some way towards that with a 1-1 draw against Coventry City on Saturday.

It was a draw and share of the points that was good enough to edge them closer to safety – they are now just two wins behind 21st-placed Reading. They have just eight games to save their place in the Championship.

Derby County edged possession (54.3%) on the day against a very combative Coventry City outfit. They also edged the game’s chances (15 to 13). It was a game where many of the statistics – including the 1-1 scoreline – were shared more or less equally.

However, one area where Wayne Rooney’s Derby County outfit had the edge over their visitors was in completed dribbles. In this metric, the Rams (16) outscored Coventry City (1) – showing their dominance here. It was also largely down to one man – Malcolm Ebiowei.

The numbers tell their own tale…

The 18-year-old Malcolm Ebiowei is the latest youngster to rise to prominence at Pride Park. He only arrived at the club in September 2021 from Scottish giants Rangers and their youth set up.

He’d originally gotten his grounding in football at Premier League giants Arsenal, leaving there for Rangers in February 2020.

He has risen to prominence at Derby County and his appearance against Coventry City was his 8th in the Sky Bet Championship for Wayne Rooney’s men.

His promotion to the first team comes after an excellent run in the Under-18 Premier League 2 competition where he has seven goals and an assist in seven games for the young Rams.

Whilst he didn’t score against Coventry City, aspects of his game sparkled. The main one was his contribution to Derby County’s completed dribble total of 16.

As per WhoScored, Ebiowei completed 50% of Derby County’s 16 dribbles, the youngster completing eight of the ten dribbles he attempted. These eight completed dribbles represent a large bulk of the 22 that he has completed in his nine Championship appearances.

On top of this game-leading total of eight dribbles, he also had an impressive passing accuracy (86%) where he completed 30 passes. Two of these passes were classed as key passes – passes that led to teammate chances.