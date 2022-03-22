Huddersfield Town signed Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill in the summer transfer window to add youth and quality to an experienced back-line.

The 19-year-old has shown how big of an asset he is to Carlos Corberan’s side over the course of the season.

Colwill has shone in the right centre-back role in either a back three or four, along with fellow summer recruits Matty Pearson and Tom Lees.

His displays have made him a fan favourite amongst the Huddersfield Town faithful, netting two goals in 23 appearances but also helping the side boast one of the best defensive records in the division.

Although there is a lot of work left to do this season, the club need to start exploring options for a permanent deal for Colwill for the summer.

Colwill’s Role

A technically gifted, powerful centre-back, Colwill has improved his loan side both defensively and offensively when playing out from the back.

As per WhoScored, his defensive abilities are clear to see as makes an average of 2 tackles per game and 4.4 clearances whilst on his way to achieving an average 7.06 match rating.

Could a deal be done?

This is Colwill’s first season in professional football with Chelsea yet to see him around their first-team set up.

It is yet to be known what his parent club will decide to do with him this summer, especially with their problems off the field at the moment.

He has slotted into Huddersfield Town’s squad with ease this term and they need to try and least make an effort to sign him permanently in preparation for the next campaign, no matter what league they find themselves in.