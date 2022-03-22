Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie has been a man on form for the Cherries this season after his signing from Celtic in the summer.

The 27-year-old Scottish international was signed for a reported fee of £2.5 million on deadline day in August and has been a revelation in Scott Parker’s side since his debut.

Scoring one goal in the Europa League and assisting three for Celtic prior to his departure, it was always clear of the qualities Christie possessed before his arrival on the south coast, however it was uncertain whether he would live up to the potential in a Bournemouth side stacked with quality.

Over half a season later, scoring three and assisting six, Christie has certainly made a name for himself to the Dean Court faithful, becoming a key player in the club’s push for promotion.

What do the stats say?

In his 26 appearances for Bournemouth, Christie averages 2.2 shots per game, while also averaging 0.9 shots per game outside of the penalty area, as well as 1.1 shots inside the penalty area and 0.1 in the six-yard box (WhoScored).

In terms of passing ability, Christie averages 1.6 key passes per game for his Bournemouth teammates, with an 80.3% successful pass rate from an average of 37.2 passes per game. Of his key passes, 0.3 are long passes while 1.3 are short passes.

In terms of his overall attacking play, Christie seems to have brought his A-game to the Cherries, which has been rewarded by Parker.

Playing on the right side, he has been given the freedom to create some decisive chances for the club in the race for promotion and has proved that he is able to be a top player at this level. If his form continues, then he may well be the key that opens the Premier League door for Bournemouth.