Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said he is “confident” of reaching an agreement to bring Fulham’s Marlon Fossey back to the club in the summer.

Fossey, 23, linked up with the League One club in January in a bid to pick up more first-team experience away from Fulham.

He has more than made good on his chance to impress too. In 16 outings for Bolton Wanderers, the American scored once and provided an impressive five assists, nailing down a starting spot on the right-hand side for Evatt’s side.

There have already been questions asked about a permanent move and now, after Fossey suffered a season-ending knee injury, Evatt has discussed the prospect of a reunion once again.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt reiterated his desire to sign the Fulham youngster, admitting that he feels “confident” in their pursuit. However, he did state that it is out of the League One club’s hands.

Her’s what he had to say:

“We want to sign him, of course, why wouldn’t we? He’s a fantastic young player and we think he has still got work to do and improvement to come.

“We feel we would be a really good home for him. We’ve told him that, the fans have told him that.

“But at the end of the day, it’s out of our hands. He’s got a decision to make and he’s still got a year left with Fulham, so we will see what happens there.

“I’m confident. I was a player for so many years that I saw things their way, but now I’m on the other side of it. This is a two-way street. It’s not just whether he decides he wants to stay or not.

“We can offer him so much and we have offered him so much.”

Fossey’s first-team prospects at Fulham

At 23, the time has come for Fossey to make the step up to first-team football.

The right-sided star is yet to make his debut for Fulham, finding most of his game time with the club’s U23s.

There may well be a vacant spot to fight for at right-back next season, with Neco Williams’ loan expiring and loaned-out man Cyrus Christie’s deal up in the summer. That would leave Kenny Tete as the only senior right-back at Craven Cottage, but Liverpool loanee Williams has already been linked with a return to the club.

Bolton Wanderers could be the perfect club for Fossey to settle at – he’s already adored by the fans, he knows the club well, and Evatt is clearly keen on a reunion.