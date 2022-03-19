Nottingham Forest will be without centre-back Scott McKenna for the next four to five weeks, Steve Cooper has confirmed.

McKenna, 25, has been a mainstay in Nottingham Forest’s starting XI over the course of the season.

The Scotsman has played a part in all 36 Championship games so far, notching up 39 appearances across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists, also helping keep 13 clean sheets.

However, fears were raised when he was forced odd in the latter stages of the midweek win over QPR and now, Cooper has confirmed that the centre-back will be unavailable for an extended spell.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the Nottingham Forest boss confirmed that McKenna is set to remain sidelined for four to five weeks through a hamstring injury.

“He’s got a hamstring problem and is going to be out for four to five weeks.

“It’s a blow for Scott because everyone has seen he’s been having an outstanding season for us, so for it to be stopped in its tracks is disappointing for him, more than anything. But hopefully, he’ll be back sooner rather than later.”

In his absence…

The news of McKenna’s injury is a big blow. Steve Cook is out for six weeks through an ankle injury, so options at the heart of defence are already pretty limited.

Tobias Figueiredo came in for Cook and impressed in the 3-1 win over QPR. Thankfully for Cooper though, there are options at centre-back to come in. Ryan Yates, although he has flourished in midfield this season, can operate as a centre-back if needs be. Jonathan Panzo and Loic Mbe Soh are on the books too, though neither have played much recently.

If Cooper would prefer to keep Yates in midfield, Forest could switch to a four-man defence, with Figueiredo partnering Joe Worrall in the middle while Djed Spence and Jack Colback operate as right and left-backs.