Bristol Rovers’ loaned-in star Elliot Anderson reportedly has clubs queueing to sign him on loan ahead of next season.

Anderson, 19, has been a revelation since arriving at the Memorial Stadium in the January transfer window.

In 12 games for Bristol Rovers, the playmaker has managed three goals and two assists, netting in his last two games as the Gas have defeated Harrogate Town and Colchester United 3-0 and 1-0 respectively.

The Scotland youth international’s performances have drawn high praise from both Bristol Rovers and Newcastle United fans and now, it has been claimed that other clubs are starting to take notice.

As per a report from Chronicle Live, a “queue” of clubs are interested in signing Anderson on loan next season.

However, it is added that Bristol Rovers could get first refusal on the Whitley Bay-born talent if they go up to League One.

Rovers’ promotion chances

At the time of writing, Bristol Rovers sit in 7th place in the League Two table, three points ahead of Sutton United after picking up three consecutive wins. Matt Gray’s side do hold a game in hand on the Gas though, with Port Vale and Mansfield Town also behind on fixtures.

If the Gas can carry this momentum into the run-in then they will take some stopping, but League Two can throw up shocks when you least expect them, so Joey Barton’s side will have to be on their A-game if they want to bounce back to the third-tier.

Up next is a clash with automatic promotion hopefuls Northampton Town, where a win would put them level on points with the Cobblers.