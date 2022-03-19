Rotherham United’s flying winger in Chiedozie Ogbene has earned a call-up to the Republic of Ireland senior squad.

It’s the Nigerian-born star’s fourth call-up to the Irish set-up.

Ogbene has bagged three goals and set up six this season in League One from wing-back, and will look to continue that form as he joins up with his country next week for their friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania.

Success for his country so far…

The 24-year-old made his debut for the Republic of Ireland national team in June 2021, and became the first-ever African-born player to represent the Greens.

Ever since, Ogbene has scored twice in five appearances whilst playing in an attacking role – different from his current role at the Millers.

He has received heaps of praise from many fans of the country since making his debut, and he could well be the future of Irish football.

What does that mean for Rotherham United?

The news that came out on Friday hasn’t damaged the Millers in any way, with the club confirming earlier this week that their game at Sunderland on Saturday has been postponed due to international call-ups in both sides – Joshua Kayode and Shane Ferguson being the other two in the side to represent their countries.

This now means that Rotherham United don’t have a game until April 3rd, giving them more time for their key injured players to return.

Next up…

The Millers welcome Shrewsbury Town to the New York Stadium this afternoon as they will look to extend their seven-point gap between them and 3rd placed MK Dons to edge them closer to promotion.