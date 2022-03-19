Rotherham United host Shrewsbury Town in League One this weekend.

Paul Warne’s Millers welcome Steve Cotterill’s Shrews to the AESSEAL New York Stadium this afternoon, with both teams fighting for their individual goals at different ends of the table.

Last time out, table-topping Rotherham United got a rather unconvincing win against Lincoln City, coming out as 2-1 victors in a cagey affair. As for 17th-placed Shrewsbury Town, they picked up a staggering win, beating Morecambe 5-0 on home turf, further bringing themselves away from the relegation zone.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of the clash later today.

Rotherham United team news…

Millers boss Warne was on hand to provide an update on his injured players.

Midfield duo Ollie Rathbone and Daniel Barlaser both picked up leg muscle injuries during Saturday’s win. They didn’t train on Thursday and Warne was undecided on whether they would both take part in yesterday’s training session – they both remain a doubt for today’s tie.

Another midfielder on the injury list is Jamie Lindsay, who has been managing a shoulder problem for a couple of weeks now.

“He’ll train as part of the eight today, so we’ll see how he is. He’s desperate to play and be involved, but he knows if he’s not 100%, he can’t be included,” Warne said.

Elsewhere, striker trio Freddie Ladapo, Will Grigg and Georgie Kelly remain out with their own long-term problems.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Edmonds-green

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Odoffin

Wiles

Lindsay

Miller

Kayode

Smith

Hakeem Odoffin looks set for a first start due to midfield problems for Rotherham United. Edmonds-Green and Wes Harding could start in place of Michael Ihiekwe and Joe Mattock to freshen up the side.

The game kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.