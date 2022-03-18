Sunderland travelled down the east coast on Saturday afternoon to the LNER Stadium to face Lincoln City. It was a game that ended in a drab 0-0 draw.

This result sees Sunderland sitting 6th in the League One table. They are nestled in the last of the play-off places with a one-point gap between themselves and Sheffield Wednesday below them.

The first half saw home side Lincoln City (49.9%) share the possession with Sunderland (50.1%). Sunderland appeared the more threatening, creating six chances to the two from the Imps. However, despite this, neither side could make the breakthrough in a half of football that ended scoreless.

The second half saw Sunderland pile on the pressure with 61.2% of the half’s possession, a level of possession that brought 10 shots at goal. However, despite this dominance, Alex Neil’s Sunderland side couldn’t find a breakthrough and the game ended 0-0.

Here are three Sunderland players who disappointed in the 0-0 draw at Lincoln City – a draw that stopped them from taking advantage of teams dropping points around them.

Dennis Cirkin – WhoScored rating 7.3

The 19-year-old central defender Cirkin played on the left side of a back three for Sunderland against Lincoln City on Saturday afternoon. He saw a lot of the game’s possession (5.7%) and made 68 touches across the game. His passing was accurate (80%) and from his 35 completed passes, he made two key passes – passes that led to teammate chances. He also made three interceptions to keep the Imps at bay.

Luke O’Nien – WhoScored rating 7.0

Midfielder O’Nien was solid in the middle of the park for Sunderland against Lincoln City. He contributed to the Black Cats passing game, completing 22 of his 34 pass attempts (65%) and creating one key pass. More importantly, he completed a game-leading six tackles to help ensure Sunderland kept a clean sheet.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 7.0

O’Nien’s fellow midfielder Corry Evans was another Sunderland man who impressed against Lincoln City. He was solid in the Black Cats engine room, contributing 26 accurate passes – including one key pass. He also weighed in defensively with two clearances and an interception.