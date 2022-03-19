Bristol City host West Brom in the Championship this afternoon.

Nigel Pearson and Bristol City welcome Steve Bruce’s West Brom to Ashton Gate in another weekend of Championship action.

Bristol City have won only one of their last five games and sit in 18th position. Losses to both Barnsley and Birmingham City in recent weeks have really lowered confidence around the club.

West Brom, on the other hand, are in a completely different situation. The Baggies have regained form with good results against promotion candidates Fulham and Huddersfield Town. Bruce’s side will be looking to make a late dash for the top-six.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Bristol City are a side who on paper have some young and exciting players who can be impressive and play some nice football on their day. However, as their league position reflects, The Robins are very inconsistent a very rarely put in a good performance.



“In today’s game, I see it being another off day for Pearson’s side as West Brom continue their late play-off charge.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-3 West Brom



James Ray



“After recent results, Steve Bruce has kept West Brom in with an outside chance of breaking back into the play-offs.

“Today, I think they’ll maintain those faint hopes with another win.

“Bristol City’s inconsistency means they’re languishing in the lower echelons of the table and with a lack of momentum behind them, I think they’ll fall to another defeat here.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 1-3 West Brom

Finlay Openshaw



“The symbol of inconsistency in the Championship is Bristol City, they have some exciting young players but they have picked up just three points from their last 15 available.

“Whereas for West Brom, it started off slow under new boss Steve Bruce but have picked up some important points lately and will look to pick up three more in this fixture.

“I think West Brom’s quality will shine through in this one with them taking all the points back to the Hawthorns.”

Score prediction Bristol City 0-1 West Brom

