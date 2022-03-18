Sheffield Wednesday headed south and travelled to Gillingham on Saturday afternoon. It was a game that ended in a 0-0 draw.

This result sees Darren Moore’s Owls side sitting 7th in the League One table. They are just a single point away from the play-off places – the last of which is held by Sunderland on 66 points.

The first half was one where Darren Moore’s side dominated possession (67%) against Neil Harris’ Gillingham. However, it was Harris’ side who created more chances (6) than a shot-shy Sheffield Wednesday. Still, it was a half of football that ended even after 45 minutes.

The second half saw Sheffield Wednesday push more for a result. They pushed their domination of possession further (73.5%) and fashioned nine shots at goal. However, this dominance didn’t transfer to the score-sheet in a game that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Here are three Sheffield Wednesday players who managed to shine despite the 0-0 draw at Gillingham’s Priestfield Stadium.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell – WhoScored rating 7.6

Goalkeepers must perform well to come out with the highest rating in a game. That is the case here with Bailey Peacock-Farrell against Gillingham. In what was a tight game, Peacock-Farrell was the difference that kept the game scoreless. He was on top form, making six saves and keeping that clean sheet that earned the Owls a share of the points.

Chey Dunkley – WhoScored rating 7.1

Playing at the centre of a back-three for Sheffield Wednesday, Chey Dunkley was one of the main reasons that the Owls were able to keep Gillingham at bay. He saw a lot of the South Yorkshire side’s ball (9.1%) but it was other aspects of his game that stood out. He won eight headers and made two tackles as Darren Moore’s men kept a clean sheet.

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 7.1

Veteran midfield maestro Bannan was another Sheffield Wednesday player who saw a lot of the ball (9.1%) in Saturday’s draw. Whilst he completed one pass, made one clearance and an interception, his major influence was elsewhere. He completed 36 passes from 52 attempts and it was from these that he completed a game-leading five key passes.