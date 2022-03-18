Charlton Athletic welcomed Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion to The Valley on Saturday afternoon. It was a game that ended in a 2-0 win for the Addicks.

This result sees Charlton Athletic 16th in the League One table. They are now 10 points from the relegation zone and are beginning to put daylight between themselves and those scrapping it out at the bottom of the table.

The first half at The Valley saw Burton Albion have more of the ball (52.8% and 260 touches) and create more shots (7) at goal than the two from Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton Athletic.

However, the difference between the two at the half-time whistle came via goals from Conor Washington (12′) and Corey Blackett-Taylor (42′). It was those goals that gave the Addicks a 2-0 lead to take into the half-time break.

The second half was very much a repeat of the opening 45 minutes. Burton continued to see more of the ball and had fashioned more shots at goal but couldn’t make much headway. Charlton Athletic showed a dogged tenacity and hung onto all three points – neither side being able to add to the 2-0 half-time scoreline.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who stood out in a crucial 2-0 win and a valuable three points.

Sean Clare – WhoScored rating 7.9

Centre-back Clare played as part of a back three for Jackson’s Charlton Athletic side in their 2-0 victory over Burton Albion on Saturday. He was always set to score highly due to his assist for Corey Blackett-Taylor’s goal. However, his game was much more than this.

He saw a lot of the ball (6.5%), going on to have 65 touches across the game. He won four headers as well as weighing in with four tackles. His defensive contribution also included eight clearances and three interceptions.

Corey Blackett-Taylor – WhoScored rating 7.7

The 24-year-old Blackett-Taylor scored Charlton’s second goal of Saturday afternoon’s game. It was his first goal of the season for the Addicks. During his 54 minutes on the pitch he also contributed one completed dribble and a key pass.

He has recently returned to the side and Charlton have won both games that he’s been involved in.

Jayden Stockley – WhoScored rating 7.6

Jayden Stockley was another of Johnnie Jackson’s men who stood out against Burton Albion. Whilst not getting onto the score-sheet, Stockley played an important part against the Brewers. He won eight headers as well as helping out defensively with seven clearances and one interception.