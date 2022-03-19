Stoke City host Millwall in the Championship this afternoon.

Stoke City welcome Gary Rowett’s Millwall to the Bet365 Stadium in a match that could have big implications on either side.

The Potters are currently on a nine-game winless run and pressure is mounting on manager Michael O’Neill. This is a game that the Northern Irishman’s side will have to win on home soil if he wants to breathe some confidence back into his ranks.

Millwall look unbeatable at the moment as they extended their unbeaten run to eight games in midweek. The Lions look set to make a dash into the play-offs and a win against a struggling Stoke City would be another big step in the right direction.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Stoke City are desperate for three points but face a Millwall side who are extremely hard to beat.



“Stoke are in position where they neither have any chances of going up or down this season but O’Neill needs results to save his position as manager.



“Both sides will have plenty of fight but I see Millwall extending their unbeaten run.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Millwall



James Ray



“A clash between two sides heading in different directions – I think Rowett will get one over his former side here.

“Stoke are aimlessly coasting towards the end of the season and the players look as though there’s nothing to play for – but a strong end to the season may well keep Michael O’Neill in his job.

“A turnaround won’t start here though, with Millwall aiming to close the gap to the play-offs once again.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 0-2 Millwall

Finlay Openshaw



“Stoke City are in free fall at the moment – winless in nine, they have gone from early-season play-off contenders to 16th.

“Meanwhile for their opponents Millwall it’s been quite the opposite, starting the season slow but have been in great form recently dreaming of making the play-offs and playing Premier League football next season.

“Overall, I think this will be a tight game but the Lions should defeat the Potters and continue their play-off charge.”

Score prediction Stoke City 1-2 Millwall

