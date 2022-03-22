Blackburn Rovers brought Jan Paul van Hecke in on loan last summer, and he has been a huge hit since.

Wise men say only fools rush in, but sometimes, falling in love with a loan player is inevitable.

Fans in the Football League know of the trials and tribulations that come with loan players, and when they perform well, it can be almost more frustrating than when they don’t – knowing that their ultimate loyalty lies with their parent club and their stint will likely springboard them back.

In some rare cases though, the club hangs onto a good loan player to the delight of fans – this is what Blackburn Rovers must do with van Hecke.

The 21-year-old Dutchman arrived at Ewood Park in the summer, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, alongside flash-footed winger, Reda Khadra.

Although Khadra has performed incredibly in his own right, with four goals and three assists (including crucial match-winners), it is the imposing centre-back that has won the hearts of the Blackburn End.

van Hecke’s role

Van Hecke has featured in 26 of Rovers’ outings thus far, netting once, and has become a crucial part of the Rovers back-three alongside Darragh Lenihan and Scott Wharton.

Van Hecke is found in the attack nearly as often as the defence, constantly pressing alongside his defensive colleagues and pushing towards goal under Mowbray’s revamped system this season.

On and off the pitch, he has shown passion and ferocity for his loan club in equal measure – playing fiercely in training games, spurring his teammates on, kicking the ground at missing a shot, it is fair to say he loves playing for Blackburn Rovers and Blackburn love him playing for them.

The Dutchman’s ferocity has shown him up in moments- as he boasts a disciplinary record of seven yellow cards, and a red card picked up during the 7-0 thrashing by Fulham, which saw him suspended for three games.

Could a deal be done?

Given just how good he’s been, you’d think Brighton and Hove Albion will have a place in their plans for van Hecke.

Nothing has been said by either party regarding a potential long-term agreement, nor have Brighton mentioned anything about their plans for the Dutchman moving forward. Until more emerges, the Championship club will be hoping to enjoy van Hecke while they can.

However, if the opportunity emerges to bring him back to Ewood Park, Blackburn Rovers must grab that chance with both hands.