Derby County hosted Coventry City at Pride Park on Saturday in a game that ended in a 1-1 draw.

That result leaves the Rams still struggling in the Sky Bet Championship and 23rd in the table.

The first half saw Derby ahead in terms of possession (53.8%) but trailing Coventry City in chances created – the Sky Blues creating six to Derby County’s four. It was from one of these six chances that Mark Robins’ men went 1-0 up through Matt Godden (28′).

The second half saw Derby County again command more of the ball (55.4%) and they were on the front foot more. This saw them create ten chances to Coventry City’s seven. This increased pressure saw Wayne Rooney’s men equalise through Tom Lawrence (77′) who converted from the spot.

Here are three Derby County players who stood out in a battling draw that earned them a valuable share of the points.

Tom Lawrence – WhoScored rating 8.1

Tom Lawrence put in a performance on Saturday afternoon that was vital in Derby County getting a valuable point. He fashioned six shots (three on target) and scored the Rams’ only goal of the game with his 77th-minute penalty. He also completed 20 passes – three of these classed as key passes that led to teammate chances.

Malcolm Ebiowei – WhoScored rating 8.1

The 18-year-old Ebiowei didn’t get on the score sheet but his game definitely caught the eye for Derby County. The youngster completed 30 passes against Coventry City – two of these being key passes. What was more impressive was the game-leading eight completed dribbles – six more than any other player.

Max Bird – WhoScored rating 7.2

Max Bird was another Derby County youngster who stood out against Coventry City. He has 52 touches in the game – completing 26 passes and two dribbles. He also weighed in with three headers alongside making three tackles and one interception.