Sheffield Wednesday make the trip to Gillingham this weekend with the aim of breaking into League One’s top six.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to return to the form they showed last Saturday as they made easy work of Cambridge United.

In midweek, they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against mid-table Accrington Stanley. Darren Moore’s team have found life on the road this season bumpy, and they will need to improve if they are to reach the play-offs this season.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The Owls have had a terrible time with injuries recently but things are looking up for Moore, he has said.

Moore has confirmed that Wednesday will do late fitness tests on Harlee Dean and Josh Windass before the game against Gillingham. The return of Windass would certainly be a boost for the Owls.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Lewis Gibson and Ciaran Brennan are expected to be out.

The only new injury is to defender Liam Palmer, who won’t be available either.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Dean

Hutchinson

Hunt

Luongo

Byers

Bannan

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

Strong end of the season…

The Owls looked like they were a shoo-in for the play-offs after their good form in the new year. Unfortunately though, they have had a few blipsover the past few weeks.

Moore will be keen to get some key players back into the team to help give them that added boost going into the final month.

The game, taking place at Priestfield Stadium, kicks off at 15:00 this afternoon.