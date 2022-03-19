Huddersfield Town host AFC Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield Town side welcome Scott Parker’s Bournemouth to the John Smith’s Stadium in a huge match in the race for automatic promotion.

After a stunning 17-game unbeaten run, the Terriers were defeated in the Championship for the first time this year on Wednesday night, falling to defeat against in-form Millwall.

Bournemouth have been on and recently. They have picked up two wins, two draws and one loss in their last five games – form they’ll need to improve if they want automatic promotion.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“Huddersfield Town vs Bournemouth sets up to be an entertaining top of the table clash between two easy on the eye sides that are desperate for the second automatic promotion spot.



“The Cherries are good away from home and a point will suit them more than the hosts.



“I think a point is exactly what they’ll get.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 AFC Bournemouth



James Ray



“There’s no two ways about it, this is a huge game in the fight for automatic promotion.

“The winner of this will take huge confidence in knowing that they’ve got one over their nearest rival, but I think the points will be shared. Given the high stakes, it could be a tense, nervy affair.

“That being said, Huddersfield have shown their never-say-never attitude on many occasions this season, so the home faithful may fancy a big scalp here.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-1 Bournemouth



Ollie Chesters



“Huddersfield Town will be looking to bounce back after their first league defeat in 17 matches with three points.

“Bournemouth will have to look out for Danny Ward as he can offer a big threat. Bournemouth also didn’t have the best midweek – only taking a point from Reading. Striker Dominic Solanke will cause a headache for the Huddersfield Town defenders.

“I think Bournemouth will take the three points here in a close game.”

Score prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 AFC Bournemouth

