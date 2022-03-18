Sheffield United host Barnsley in the Championship this afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom and Sheffield United welcome Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley to Bramall Lane in an important match for both sides.

Sheffield United have emerged as real play-off contenders in recent weeks after embarking on a nine-game unbeaten run at the beginning of 2022. In recent weeks, their form has dipped though and they currently sit in 9th place.

Barnsley have managed to put together a decent run of form for the first time under Asbaghi in recent weeks. The Tykes have lost only one of their last six and are only two points from safety.

Here, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for today’s game…

James Cheap

“After looking like they were certain for the top-six, Sheffield United have tailed off in recent weeks, winning only one of their last five.

“Barnsley look the most likely to make a great escape out of the bottom three at the moment having only lost one of their last six. Both sides have it all to play for so I predict a tight game that could be decided by a set-piece.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Barnsley



James Ray



“Barnsley have picked up some huge wins of late and, if they’re at their best, they could pull off a shock here.

“However, the Blades have been strong at home and I think they’ll get back to winning ways here, despite some injury worries. The Bramall Lane faithful will need to be behind Heckingbottom and co today though, because Barnsley will be more than up for the fight.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Barnsley

Andy McCormac



“Sheffield United vs Barnsley makes for an intriguing South Yorkshire clash.

“On the face of it, with the Blades pushing for the play-offs and Barnsley fighting relegation, it would be easy to say Sheffield United should win this fixture.

“The Blades have major injury problems though, and with Barnsley scrapping for points for their very survival, I think a surprise could be on the cards here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Barnsley