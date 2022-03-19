Middlesbrough host Chelsea in the FA Cup this evening.

Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough welcome Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea to the Riverside in a highly anticipated FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Middlesbrough have beaten Mansfield Town, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur to get to this stage of the FA Cup. Boro’s Championship form has been a bit mixed of late, picking up important wins against Luton Town and Birmingham City, but there have also been disappointing losses against Barnsley and Sheffield United.

Chelsea themselves have beaten Chesterfield, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town to get to this stage of the FA Cup. Tuchel’s side are also six games unbeaten in the Premier League.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions ahead of this evening’s game…

James Cheap

“Middlesbrough have already produced a few of this year’s best FA Cup upsets and will look to produce another in this one.

“After triumphs against Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, the Boro face Chelsea who are arguably the toughest test out of the three.

“Wilder’s side haven’t been on top form in the Championship of late but the FA Cup is a different matter. Chelsea are in brilliant form despite their struggles off the pitch.

“I see Middlesbrough cancelling out Chelsea for 90 minutes, but Chelsea’s quality may be able to make the difference when Middlesbrough tire in extra time.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-1 Chelsea (AET)



James Ray



“As ever, the FA Cup has produced some moments of magic this season, many of which have come courtesy of Middlesbrough.

“Chelsea, despite the drama off the pitch, will be clear favourites to progress here. They have the star power and the tactical setup to dismantle any team on their day, let alone Middlesbrough, so this is about as tough as it gets for the hosts.

“As much as I’d love to back the underdog, I think this is where Boro’s memorable run ends.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 0-3 Chelsea



Harvey Thompson



“With Boro knocking out some of the favourites for this competition already, some would back them to do the same again against Chelsea.

“But with the ongoing problems behind the scenes for the Blues, along with them just scraping past Luton in the last round, it’s hard to predict which Chelsea team will turn up on Saturday.

“That said, I’m going with a tough game that will go to extra time with Chelsea just nicking the win.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Chelsea (AET)

