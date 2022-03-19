Bournemouth face Huddersfield Town away from home in the Championship this Saturday in a game between promotion rivals.

The Cherries currently sit in 2nd place in the table, but a loss against Huddersfield Town in this game would put the two sides level on points.

Last time the two sides met was back in October, where Bournemouth took a convincing 3-0 victory against the Terriers.

Since then, both teams’ fortunes have changed drastically though, with Huddersfield Town going on a 15 game unbeaten run which was unfortunately ended midweek with a loss to Milwall and Bournemouth’s form slowly falling off.

One player who could really change the game for Bournemouth is striker Dominic Solanke.

What the stats say…

Solanke signed for Bournemouth from Liverpool when they were still a Premier League side. But, he never really found his footing in the top flight. Despite this, Solanke has had a lot of success in the Championship for the Cherries

In the return fixture of this game, Solanke picked up a brace, proving he can score against Huddersfield Town.

Across 35 Championship games this season, Solanke has managed to pick up 22 goals, which is the most on his team and even more impressively the second most in the league. He has posted some other impressive stats this season too (via WhoScored):

The 25-year-old’s passing has also been impressive this season – picking up five assists with 0.8 key passes per game. The Englishman’s passing percentage sits at a high 76.7% as well.

On top of this, he has also impressed with his dribbling. Despite being built like a target man Solanke often has complete control in possession, completing 1.2 dribbles per game and winning 1.1 fouls every game.

It’s safe to say Solanke could very well make the difference against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, and if he shows up Bournemouth will be a much stronger side.