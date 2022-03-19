Derby County’s versatile prospect Festy Ebosele is set to join Italian club Udinese next week, it has emerged.

The 19-year-old speedster has been a revolution for the Rams, with his direct running and supreme athleticism getting people off their seats regularly at the Pride Park Stadium.

With Derby County still remaining in administration, they still remain unable to extend or offer players contracts, with a number of first-team regulars seeing their deals expire at the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, Wayne Rooney confirmed he would have liked to have seen Ebosele commit his future to the club but acknowledged the decision is out of his control.

“Festy Ebosele within the next week will sign for a team in Italy,” Rooney outlined, with the report adding that the side is understood to be Udinese.

“It is purely out of my control. I would have liked him to stay.

“I can’t offer him anything, the club can’t offer him anything. He has made the decision to look after his family and himself which I respect, but I would have liked to have been in the position where we could have done something, but unfortunately we can’t”.

A disappointing conclusion after some impressive cameos…

After arriving onto the scene during last season’s campaign, the Republic of Ireland youth international has been one of many bright sparks in this youthful Derby County side who have showed plenty of quality and resilience on the field despite being troubled off it.

With 31 appearances and two goals to his name so far this campaign, the statistics don’t reflect the 19-year-old’s overall contribution who has featured in a variety of roles while making 13 outings from the bench.

Performances against Hull City and Peterborough United stand out in particular, two of the Rams’ most important games at the time.

Despite four defeats in their last five games, Derby County still remain in contention to remain in the division and are currently six points behind Reading in 21st place.